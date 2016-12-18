It’s public officials’ duty to expose government waste

I would like to thank Roger Wigginton, Belleville Alderman, for a recent editorial exposing the corruption, mismanagement and incompetence in O’Fallon city government. It’s the duty of any politician, public official or responsible person to identify government waste and improprieties.
Interesting you were fixated on the proposed hotel/motel tax of 9 percent, for a project that hasn’t even started yet? Obviously you are not a traveler. If you were, you would know a 9 percent hotel tax rate is high but not out of line. Evidently you are unaware the St. Louis hotel tax rate is 22 percent, one of the highest in the nation. So what do the Belleville TIF alderman think the tax rate for the “might-be-built” Keller Hotel should be? Will the rate be different if it’s a Super8 or a Hilton?
Anyway, Roger, thanks again for providing the people of O’Fallon a good service. Perhaps we can get an O’Fallon politician to reciprocate your repercussion. Maybe, you could provide St. Clair County a useful service and do a repercussion for East St. Louis, Fairview, Millstadt, Freeburg, or even Belleville?
Pete Hill, O’Fallon
