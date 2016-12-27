This is a warning to travelers who use long-term parking at Lambert Airport. You have to use a credit card to pay for your parking and to exit the lot. Upon using my card to exit the lot, I was informed that the card was no good. So I used another card, which was accepted. The parking charge showed up on both cards. But then a couple days later I found out the second card had been hacked. There was a charge for $491 dollars at an expensive shoe store in Chicago and two charges for $200 each at Wal-Mart in O’Fallon before the card was shut down. My belief is that it’s local people who work at the airport who are responsible. The problem also is trying to contact Lambert and get a person to talk to. Good luck with that.
Ron Ahrens, O’Fallon
Comments