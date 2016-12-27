Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me. Unless those words are printed in the newspaper or are repeated interminably on TV news shows. Or, are written with malice in letters to the editor. These letters often cite poorly sourced “facts” or statistics, which can be twisted to suit any agenda.
The inclusion of insulting word manipulation such as “Slithery Hillary,” “Trashy Trump,” and “Obummer,” are disturbingly tasteless, and reflect more on the writer than on the victim of these slurs.
Let’s all take our letters out of the gutter and reassert some civility. I’ll paraphrase an old school yard insult: “Do you (write to) your mother with that (computer)?
David J. Busse, Maryville
