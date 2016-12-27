We aren’t a democracy or a republic

No, we are not a democracy. Nor are we a republic. The founders put together a Democratic Republic, to give the majority a strong and powerful voice, while also protecting the minority.
Incidentally, the correct title (despite what you see and hear in the media) for a member of the House of Representatives is “Representative” — not “Congressperson.” That latter title applies to those serving in both the Senate and the House. So, if you call someone “Congresswoman Smith,” one cannot know whether she is in the House or the Senate.
Just a minor, recurring irritation in my life.
Ginny Kiernan Dahlberg, Belleville
