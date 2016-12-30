I am a patriot because I look for the “Made in the USA” label and don’t care if it costs more. I support that the majority of voters decide an election. I support our intelligence community when they say that Russia hacked us, not deny it because of what it might have done. I support American workers’ right to safe jobs, safer than offshore sites. I support having clean air and water for all living things, not just the wealthy. I support that all people and entities pay their fair share of taxes so that we have a working government of the people, by the people and for the people, not just for the wealthy. I don’t much see patriotism in a Trump administration.
Don Ogle, Granite City
