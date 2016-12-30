There should be a “poorly-educated” writers section

Here is an idea that would improve the News-Democrat. For those who are left of center politically and have IQs above 60, their letters will remain in the “Insight” section of the paper. The News-Democrat should add a section of the paper just for the “poorly-educated” writers. I suspect some of the “poorly-educated” writers who voted for the orange clown received their driver’s licenses while attending the fifth grade, and then proudly served eight years in high school.
Impeach Trump 2017.
Jim Walters, Belleville
