We’ll protect our citizen, country at an cost

Former President George Washington’s Fifth Annual Message from Dec. 3, 1793, would give President-elect Donald Trump something to read and use as guide. Washington offered, “There is a rank due to the United States among nations which will be withheld, if not absolutely lost, by the reputation of weakness. If we desire to avoid insult, we must be able to repel it; if we desire to secure peace, one of the most powerful instruments of our prosperity, it must be known that we are at all times ready for war.”
Let it be known that we will protect all of our citizens and our beloved country at any time and with all and any means necessary to do so.
John Schrand, Belleville
Comments