Read, sit back, relax and wait

Do you feel the same as letter writer Constantine Eugenides: tired of political correctness, tired of hearing about the complaints of transgenders, gays, women who need family planning assistance, people of color, foreigners? That what happens to them is not your problem?
Should we stop looking back and just trust that our new president will do the right thing? Is this what you think?
If so, I suggest you Google the short poem: “First They Came,” by Pastor Martin Niemöller. The poem is only seven lines long, written around 1946. Read it, and then sit back, relax and wait.
David J. Busse, Maryville
