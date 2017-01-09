In a recent letter, Gerald Luebbers states as “fact” that Donald Trump, with the exception of California, “won the accumulative popular vote in the remaining 49 states.”
Remarkable! If that is true, The Donald won the Electoral College vote by an incredible margin of 483-55, greater than those of Ronald Reagan, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Franklin Roosevelt!
Alas, it is not so. A check of the election results shows that Trump lost 20 states and the District of Columbia, including Luebbers’ own state of Illinois, which The Donald lost by 800,000 votes. Once again, don’t confuse facts with opinions.
The former are irrefutable; the latter are judgments of individuals, not necessarily based on knowledge.
Joe McDonnell, Belleville
