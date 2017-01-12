Thanks for making seniors’ holidays bright

On behalf of the staff at Home Instead Senior Care, I would like to thank everyone who helped with this year’s “Be A Santa To A Senior” program.
With support from generous shoppers, we were able to collect more than 700 gifts for local seniors who otherwise might have been overlooked this holiday season.
We also would like to thank Bank of Belleville, City of Fairview Heights, and the many volunteers who donated their time to deliver the gifts to our area seniors, many of whom struggle to make ends meet.
Thanks to all who helped us brighten the holidays for our local seniors and truly making a difference in our community.
Cindy Hill, Belleville Home Instead Senior Care
