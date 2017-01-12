Peacefully moving past differences

With President Barack Obama visiting Nagasaki and Hiroshima earlier this year, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attending the Pearl Harbor memorial, these leaders are demonstrating how nations set aside their differences and work towards reconciliation. There is no denying that each country made decisions in the past that resulted in countless deaths and massacres, but it is important to acknowledge and learn from the darkest parts of our history to truly move forward. In the midst of political instability and turmoil in the Middle East and various parts of the world, peaceful reconciliation is needed now more then ever. It is refreshing to know that two of the world’s most powerful nations are looking to peacefully move past their differences.
Khizar Karim, Alliston, Ontario
