Think before you write next time

Megan Krneta: Seriously? Are you that stupid? Criminals do not abide by the law, so gun bans don’t work with them, and banning guns from all homes will not reduce a thing but increase break ins and violence in the home. I have a gun collection, and I will not trust anyone with it so it stays in my home. As for your “guarantee,” the murder rate will certainly go up from violent break-ins because the bad guys don’t care about the law. Next time think before you write and use common sense.
Tom McNaughton, Millstadt
Comments