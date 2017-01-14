Letters to the Editor

January 14, 2017 12:29 PM

A new letter to the editor policy

I beg you to institute a new guideline for publishing a letter to the editor. This particular section of your paper has degenerated into what resembles a group of fourth-graders on a school playground. There are about six children constantly doing nothing more than insulting each other.

My suggestion is to not publish any letter that either mentions the name of a previous letter writer, or references a previously published letter. The BND should publish only letters that have original thoughts on valid issues. Please elevate the level of discourse, or in the words of Jim Rome, “Have a take, and don’t suck.”

Tom Matzen, Collinsville

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Belleville mayor gives tour of City Hall renovations

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos