A new letter to the editor policy

I beg you to institute a new guideline for publishing a letter to the editor. This particular section of your paper has degenerated into what resembles a group of fourth-graders on a school playground. There are about six children constantly doing nothing more than insulting each other.
My suggestion is to not publish any letter that either mentions the name of a previous letter writer, or references a previously published letter. The BND should publish only letters that have original thoughts on valid issues. Please elevate the level of discourse, or in the words of Jim Rome, “Have a take, and don’t suck.”
Tom Matzen, Collinsville
Comments