A lack of understanding in world affairs

Ah, now Mark Godwin feels compelled to come to the defense of the “little people,” whom I have credited with electing the most ill-prepared and unqualified person in our 240-year history. Godwin tries to justify his thesis that the “little people” made the right choice and that they were highly qualified to do so. His justification is their work skills, possessed by so many of the “little people.” I also admire their work skills and ability to get things done in their arena of expertise.
Where I have a problem with the group is in their common lack of general education outside their work specialty. This deficiency greatly limits their understanding and comprehension of national and world affairs. We have all seen TV street interviews where the individual is asked a question on a current topic and they offer up an irrational answer. After 13 years of war in Iraq and Afghanistan most of the “little people” would not be able to identify those two countries on an unmarked map and yet their “uneducated” vote determined the election.
The “elites,” on the other hand, are for the most part, knowledgeable of the national and international issues. The “elites” were 95 percent opposed to Trump. Trump cannot enlist “elite” singers for the inauguration or former presidents to just attend.
Lee Pitzer, O’Fallon
