After watching a Pennsylvania Donald Trump rally back in October, Joe Biden proclaimed that that was the moment he knew Trump would defeat Slithery. Oh, you mean one of those rallies where tens of thousands waited in line for hours on end, just to attend? As opposed to Slithery’s where as few as 25 people showed up (and the audiences were never panned by the “enemedia” cameras to show how small they were)? Or how about those professional thespians they hired to fill the stadium at the Democratic National Convention?
Biden further stated, “These are the people I grew up with. They’re not racists. They’re not sexists.”
We made the mistake of not speaking to the fears, aspirations and concerns of the middle class.
Really Joe? You mean the outrageous number of new regulations, Obummercare, or letting veterans die waiting for care? Or was it the pandering to those people who suck the lifeblood out of the few remaining working class, then bringing in even more to murder us? How about throwing away billions to green energy scams like Solendra?
Biden went on. “My dad used to have an expression. I don’t expect the government to solve my problems, but I expect them to understand them.”
This is the same moron who once said, “Every single great idea that has marked the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries has required government vision and government incentive.”
Boys and girls, can you say, “It takes a village idiot”?
Roddy D. Riggs, Highland
