Letters to the Editor

January 14, 2017 12:36 PM

Education and involvement is key

Out of frustration from the condition of the street I live on, grew up on and will eventually move from, I have often criticized west Belleville. North 98th Street is what it is. But looking beyond that, the west end is looking a lot better to me these days.

Since I started participating in the Top of the Hill (TOTH) Neighborhood Association, I have been well informed and enlightened with what is happening in our city.

I have met influential people, some of whom I am happy to call my friend. Those who bash the west end are simply uninformed. Education and involvement is key. It really makes a difference in one’s perspective.

Thomas L. Ripley, Belleville

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Belleville mayor gives tour of City Hall renovations

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos