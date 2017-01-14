Out of frustration from the condition of the street I live on, grew up on and will eventually move from, I have often criticized west Belleville. North 98th Street is what it is. But looking beyond that, the west end is looking a lot better to me these days.
Since I started participating in the Top of the Hill (TOTH) Neighborhood Association, I have been well informed and enlightened with what is happening in our city.
I have met influential people, some of whom I am happy to call my friend. Those who bash the west end are simply uninformed. Education and involvement is key. It really makes a difference in one’s perspective.
Thomas L. Ripley, Belleville
