Correcting the Pope’s scripture interpretation

It takes considerable gall to correct Pope Francis on an interpretation of scripture. Believing himself equal to the task, Gerard Luebbers states in a recent letter that the Pope was wrong in saying that Mary and Joseph were “homeless” at the time of Jesus’ birth.
In the speech, given before a crowd of homeless people at St. Patrick’s Church in Washington, D,C., the Pope quoted the Lucan narrative that Mary “gave birth to her firstborn son and wrapped him in bands of cloth, and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn.”
He then commented that the “Son of God knew what it was like to start life without a roof over his head.”
It is evident that the Pope was speaking of conditions at the time of Jesus’ birth. We know that Joseph was a hard-working carpenter who provided for his family. That doesn’t negate the accuracy of the Christmas story of the birth of Jesus.
Joe McDonnell, Belleville
