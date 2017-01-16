Administration betrays even before even taking office

The core Donald Trump supporters, “the little people,” those “low information” voters, have been betrayed by this incoming administration even before it takes office. This betrayal, the first of undoubtedly more betrayals to come, was the nomination of Andrew Puzder to be Secretary of Labor in Trump’s Cabinet.
One of the main Trump campaign themes was anti-immigration, a wall across our border, and American jobs for American workers. Those proposals appealed to the “little people,” who became Trump’s core supporters. Puzder is the antithesis of those beliefs. He advocates increased immigration as a tool to keep wages down. He is against a federal minimum wage and increased pay for overtime work. In addition, he supports repeal of the Affordable Care Act and has been critical of paid sick leave. He will be soft on the enforcement of the current in-place work laws that deal with illegal immigration. Puzder’s nomination is akin to placing a fox in the hen house for protection.
The Puzder nomination is a sharp slap in the face for American workers and a standout example of Trump’s total disregard of their best interests. This cavalier treatment of his “core” supporters is certainly unjustified when it is acknowledged that their votes were the ones that put Trump in charge of their supposedly fragile futures.
Lee Pitzer, O’Fallon
Comments