Don’t elected officials care about gas prices?

I’ve written before about this, but in the Jan. 6 BND there was an article about gas prices being the highest ever. We are quickly looking at $6 or $7 a gallon for gasoline if the price gouging by the gasoline companies continues to go unchecked. Oil is at the $50 range, and when it was there during the price collapse we were paying $1.79 at the pump and some places less. We are already gouged an extra 20 to 30 cents a gallon by gasoline suppliers because we live on the Illinois side, yet we only pay an extra 2 cents more per gallon gasoline tax than our Missouri cousins. Big oil is back on its record profits based on its gasoline sales. When oil dropped to the $25 range we didn’t see a comparable price drop in gasoline yet every increase in oil prices and gasoline wholesale we see a far higher increase at the pump. When are our elected officials going to step in and investigate this gouging and price fixing by these suppliers? This hurts the pockets of many, especially those who live paycheck to paycheck. Doesn’t anyone care why there are places in the country that have similar taxes yet pay 20 to 30 cents less per gallon than we pay here in this area?
John Bauer, New Baden
