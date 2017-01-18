Of course big business loves Right to Work states! No worker rights to vacation, holiday benefits, pensions, just pay/hours, health care, etc. All the things unions worked so long and hard — and suffered! — to gain for workers. You try saving something like 20 percent of your paycheck every period to have a self-funded pension at 70 or older! Especially when big biz lowers hourly pay in order to give big bonuses to the higher-up and grossly overpaid executives! You’ll be lucky to pay your bills, never mind saving — anything!
Republicans, as always, care nothing for ordinary people — only those uber-wealthy campaign contributors.
Ginny Kiernan Dahlberg, Belleville
