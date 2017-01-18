Recently letter writer Ginny Kiernan Dahlberg wrote that we are a democratic republic. Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution states that “the United States shall guarantee to every state in this union a republican form of government.”
Nothing about a democratic form of government or a democratic republic.
Today, progressive/liberalism, as an ideology, dominates the practice of la w, academics, the media, arts/entertainment and politics. Therefore, much of the public is misinformed of our true history, allowing statists to blur the lines of what our Republic was traditionally defined. If people are absent of the Framers’ intent and the slow changes that have been made over a long period of time, there is no interest to defend what was the Framer’s original intent.
Progressive/liberals (which exist in both parties) use the word “democracy” to transform our republican system (originally set to defend our unalienable and individual rights), into a socialist system which has become a centralized distribution center with programs, regulations and laws to “protect” us from our own alleged individual misguided decisions from cradle to grave.
Therefore, the statists knows what’s best for us, they have to be in control. It isn’t about individual rights and freedom but collectivism. And as their agenda fails, it’s never their fault; it’s either their solutions merely need to be tweaked or the opposition has obstructed, causing the failure. Such a mindset, such an agenda was not the Founding Fathers’ intent, it’s the very governance they revolted against.
Russell C. Fette, Collinsville
