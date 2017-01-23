Readers sound off on politics, President Obama and Belleville city hall work

Vote for younger candidates
Take a look at the United States congress and then take a look at the Belleville city council. What do they have in common? They’re primarily old, white men. These are people who have never gotten a college education, who have no experience owning, starting, or maintaining their own business. They are in planning and management and that doesn’t make them good in government. I’ve lived in four states and this is the worst I’ve seen. Illinois and Belleville has fallen way behind because the rest of the world is exploring the abilities of the youthful members of society who get new ideas every day. Think about it when you vote.
Fiefdom in Belleville
It is becoming clear how corrupt Belleville is with Eckert at the helm and Horner as the attorney. They keep challenging and throwing people off the ballot so they can maintain their own little fiefdom.
Obama: Decent man, disappointing politician
In reading the editorial from the Chicago tribune about Obama being a decent man, it appears that he was indeed a good husband and father. He certainly is a great orator and his speeches are interesting. As far as decent, when you spend $85 million plus on vacations from tax dollars, that is taking advantage of the tax system that many of us in middle America, low income America pay into. That is unfair. This decent man also made our debt 20 trillion. I believe he’s a good man as far as father and husband go, but as for the rest, no.
Obama’s Nobel prize
I picked up the paper today and one of my favorite liberal writers, Frankie Seaberry, still has rose colored glasses on that Obama gave to all of his supporters back in 2009. I want to ask one question and I think she’s the right person to answer. Why did Barack Obama receive a Nobel Prize for peace? Was it because what he was able to do to unite the Palestinians and Israel? That hasn’t happened. In fact, he abstained from a vote in the UN that really hurt Israel. Maybe it was the line that he drew for Syria to help stop the civil war? No, then we had Aleppo. Maybe it was the reset with Russia? Or maybe it was peace in the Middle East? Please, Frankie, explain to me, why did President Obama get the Nobel Prize and should he give it back?
Rex Huppke article is refreshing
Rex Huppke from the Chicago Tribune wrote a refreshing article for the News-Democrat. He set politics aside and explained why he believes that President Obama is a good and decent man. Unfortunately, the paper’s cartoonist and letter to the editor writers make an open minded reader think that our community is filled with citizens who are filled with extreme hatred for our president. This is sad and a bad image for our community.
Thank you, President Obama
Thank you, President Barack Obama, for being my president. People hated you from the moment you stepped in office. They called you names and talked about Michelle. We all know why they did that. It didn’t happen to the president before that or the one that’s coming on the 20th. You have class and showed class. You are a beautiful person. I am proud to have called you the president of the United States.
Vote in April
In the Sound Off column, there were a lot of articles about how bad things are in Belleville. Several of them even talk about the April election and getting rid of crooked Belleville politicians. Last time there was an election for mayor in Belleville only 13 percent of voters bothered to vote. If you want to get the crooks out of office, you have to vote.
Bamboozled over Madigan vote
I saw an article in the paper talking about local politicians voting for Madigan to be speaker of the House. Most said, no. I feel like Costello gave us a bamboozle answer because he voted for Madigan. I would suggest that we kick everyone out who voted for Madigan. They all need to get out.
Cemetery thief
This is for the despicable person who stole the flowers off of my wife’s grave at Valhallah cemetery. I feel sorry for you. You must be a miserable person. I forgive you and may God forgive you.
Distracting signs on Illinois street
When are the police going to remove the temporary road construction signs on the parking lanes of south Illinois street by Auffenberg Ford? These have been up since they re-did the sidewalk. The police drive around this eye sore every day but they’re still sitting there. Contact the contractor and get them moved.
Cost saving idea for City Hall roof
If the City Hall needs a new roof, I suggest that they put on an andorra tile roof and they may not need to replace it for fifty plus years.
City Hall boiler
The article about the renovations to City Hall raised some concerns for me. Look at the issue with the boiler. The city didn’t even know it was a problem until the contractor examined it. Mr. Eckert, I’ve been around the construction industry for a long time and that is ridiculous. It should have been checked prior to designing the building not after it started. How much else has been screwed up by the architect on this job? There’s a one and a half million dollar contract — make them do the job. As far as the boiler goes, they should be footing the bill or at least part of it. Do your job, Eckert. Get people in there who know what they’re doing instead of paying off your patsies.
Save the hospital building
I agree with a caller last week in regards to the old St. Elizabeth’s hospital. There needs to be an effort made to keep the building around and have someone move into it. The city is fighting to open up businesses on Illinois 15 but in the heart of the downtown area, no one is trying to do anything. The country is in dire need of veteran hospitals and mental health facilities. There are many options that could be done to save the hospital building if investors look into it. It’s just sad that the hospital gave up on Belleville and we need to save that building.
Water bill rising
Homeowners in Belleville should look at their city water and sewer bill. I’ve noticed that over the years the city bill is two or three dollars less than the Illinois American water company. Now, it is running three dollars more every month. When I challenged them on that, they told me there was a mistake on a statement in August that they needed to catch up with. Six months later, I don’t think so. I think that the prices are going up. Check it out.
No local students
I saw the article about eight students nominated by John Shimkus to go to the military academy. I was wondering why none of those students were from the Belleville area? They were from Troy, Highland, New Baden, Columbia, Cahokia, Fairview Heights, and other places.
