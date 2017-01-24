Our choices in the April township election

St. Clair Township Highway Commissioner John “Skip” Kernan has put together a ticket to run for office in the April township election. The ticket’s party name is “Citizens for a Better Township.”
Who circulated the petitions to get the party on the ballot? The circulars included six township employees and four relatives of the township employee. A township sewer employee is also running for the supervisor position, and a township road employee got two independent candidates thrown off of the ballot.
It is not surprising that the township employees would support Kernan’s political party. Kernan has showered his road district employees with $28.75 per hour wages, 100 percent taxpayer funded healthcare with no deductibles, 14 paid holidays, and pay for 32 hours of work not performed each year because they are paid for 88 hours twice per month instead of actual time worked. All township employees want this same deal, and they know Kernan will deliver if they can get his candidates elected. How many of the taxpayers supporting the township have the same benefits?
If you want the township employees to control the township board and supervisor position, vote for the “Citizens for a Better Township” party. If you want to have elected officials who will be looking out for the taxpayers, vote for the “Independent” candidates in the April 4 election.
Doris Carthy, Belleville
