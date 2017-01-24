Privileged information on St. Peter

The editorial by the Editorial Board in the Jan. 9 issue of the BND raised the question of the timing or lack thereof of the Church’s response to the scandal of sexual abuse by members of the clergy. The editorial cited several dates as significant as though events in those years received no response.
An important event that took place in June 2002 is not mentioned. The United States Catholic Conference of Bishops met in Dallas and issued the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, which included a comprehensive set of procedures established for dealing with the matter of abuse. It included the so-called “zero tolerance policy” which Pope Francis reiterated in his recent letter.
The omission could be intentional or the result of ignorance. In any case, it is understandable since the Charter undercuts the editorial’s position that confronting the abuse has taken too long.
Moreover the phrase “lost their collars,” as applied to the 17 clergy members in question, is ambiguous. It is also inaccurate. To clarify the ambiguity and point out the inaccuracy would unduly lengthen this letter.
It is interesting, however, to note the editorial’s author seems to have privileged information about what St. Peter would or would not do.
William P. Clark, Belleville
Comments