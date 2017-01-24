One penny for our safety, children, communities

Everyone wants law enforcement to do something about crime; they want their cities, streets, and neighborhoods safe. Citizens want to walk the streets safely. Most profess they would gladly pay more for it. Here’s your chance! The county is asking its residents for a 1-cent sales tax on non-food and non-medical purchases to augment local public safety issues: funds to upgrade facilities; increase police patrols and presence; help to offset unfunded mandates from the state and federal governments; decrease probation officers caseloads; and fund local drug enforcement task forces. This 1 cent returns money to local communities, who hope to lower existing levies which lowers real estate taxes. The 1 cent helps to promote and expand business growth as our communities become safer, as safety increases tax bases increase and real estate taxes decrease. The county has not raised their tax rate in more than 30 years, and still abates taxes nearly every year. This does not replace any current funding, it only supplements monies used for safety – for you, your family.
No money raised through this initiative is used for any other purpose including MidAmerica Airport. The 1-cent sales tax will sunset in 12 years – the hope is that through better law enforcement, safety and secures streets that no additional funds are required. One penny for our safety, our children, and our communities.
Joseph N. English, Belleville
