Madigan needs to go

To writer James Harrington: You might want to look at a piece that was in paper a while back – “End King of Illinois’ reign of fiscal terror,” Jan. 8. It tells how Mike Madigan paid for senators’ campaigns, and afterward, expected them to vote for him. One amount was for $200,000, one for $900,000, and another for $700,000.
That looks to me like Madigan is buying votes, but hey, if you want to keep having unbalanced budgets here and get deeper in debt, then by all means let Madigan continue doing what he is doing: raising taxes, spending as much as he wants, etc.
He is the reason the middle class has it so bad. You want Bruce Rauner to go; what about having Madigan go?
Lori Felts, Worden
