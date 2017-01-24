Women’s rights are human rights

Jan. 21, 2017, a day to go down (or you might say UP) in history, I had the great opportunity to join the many thousands of women, men and children — people of all colors, orientations and visions — in the woman’s day march in St. Louis, Mo. The march was peaceful and respectful, and everyone was more than willing to yield to your needs to get where you wanted to meet loved ones — in this case our son, his wife and two girls, ages 5 and 3 years old.
There was a group of women who emphasized their breasts in a near naked way making a statement — in my assumption — that we are more than breasts, although breasts are a beautiful — in more ways than one — part of a whole body. In afterthought, I wished I had asked if they would allow an “older” person (75) to take part. After all, men can, so why should we be ashamed of our bodies — perhaps because women are so exploited based on the size, shape and age of our bodies.
Perhaps women should know that we should have control of our bodies in sexual relations, gay or straight, and reproductive rights. Have affordable access to medical care — as much as our male counterparts have.
My challenge to women is to STEP UP and STEP OUT. If it is meant to be regarding women’s rights, which are human rights, it is up to us to demand it.
Anne Harter, Belleville
