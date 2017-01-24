Common sense or a desire to help the people of Illinois didn’t prevail in Illinois on Wednesday, as Democrats re-elected Michael Madigan as Illinois House speaker. Did you really expect anything different? After all, Madigan gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to each of his politicians to ensure his stranglehold on the state. Can you say “bought and paid for by Madigan”?
Well, Illinois residents can now expect continuing state debt and much higher taxes in the years to come, more wasteful spending and a continued decline in state services and infrastructure. Thanks to the Illinois Debtocrats, the collapse of Illinois will accelerate under the weight of more debt and larger tax increase. For 2017, you’ve already gotten a taste of higher taxes, with Belleville real estate tax increases, St Clair County’s wanting higher taxes, and the usual demand for higher school taxes. You voted for it, and the year of higher taxes has only just begun.
Pete Hill, O’Fallon
Comments