Frankie, Frankie, Frankie, where have you been these past eight years? You must be blind and cannot read or hear. Your lame-duck idol, Barack Obama, was not fit to be the president of these United States. To me and many other folks he will go down as the worst president ever. Donald Trump is not even president yet (as of writing this letter), and he has already done much good for the U.S. I believe Obama is jealous and is doing last-minute dirty deeds to hurt all of us, including Israel. I am glad he is leaving.
Betty Homyer, Granite City
