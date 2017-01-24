Kill or continue to be killed is on ballot this election

A sense of urgency is being called for the citizens of East St. Louis to rise up and be counted in the upcoming April 4, 2017, election. For the first time in a decade citizens have a choice to elect public servants. Knowledge is power, and voting for all new leaders will bring positive change in this election. Citizens must come out to vote for new leadership in order to take back control of their city. The city has approximately 2,000 voters that will not vote unless it is a presidential election. Your local election is more important because it affects your daily life.
Voting for the same politicians will only allow the continuation of being an employment agency among themselves. Poor management with corrupt leadership is a proven fact. If an ex-mayor can get more than 2,000 write-in votes, the race for getting the most absentee votes can be the deciding factor of who will win in this election. Absentee vote-getting is a game the politicians use to claim victory. The city is in a state of emergency and citizens’ voting power can be the game changer.
Kill or continue to be killed is on the ballot this election. Citizens can kill the same old politicians this election by not voting for them. Otherwise, citizens will continue to be killed in the city from corrupt behavior that prevents citizen growth and business development. The city ended another year with 27 murders.
Dorothy Joshway, East St. Louis
