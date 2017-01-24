I’m sure that you have heard of free money, and most of the time you associate it with welfare, for the poor and needy.
Have you ever asked where it comes from? Most of you will say the government; indirectly you are right, but only indirectly.
So where does all this money come from? It’s not your township. It’s not your city. It’s not your county. It’s not your state, and it’s not the federal government. Then where?
It’s you, you, and you to infinity. Without you, the taxpaying citizen, none of the above would exist.
Over the past 20 years, another recipient of welfare has come to life – the TIF. TIFs are just another form of welfare, but for the rich.
Where does this money come from? Your property taxes, and you have no voice in where or to whom it goes.
Any property taxes that are taken and given away will have to be replaced. The only way to do that is to raise your property taxes.
Today in St. Clair and Madison counties, property tax payers are giving $90 million in property taxes each year to the rich.
April 4, 2017 is coming up. It’s time to raise your voice. Don’t waste it; put it to work. You know what needs to be done.
James E. Saffel Sr., Mascoutah
