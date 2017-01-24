We must teach our children, grandchildren

Parents and grandparents must take it upon themselves to teach their children and grandchildren to believe in and appreciate the principles of the American civil society, and to stress the importance of preserving and improving that society. They will need to teach their offspring that statism threatens their generation’s liberty and prosperity, and to resist ideologically alluring trends and fads (soft tyranny).
We the people are a vast army of educators and communicators. When the chance arises, conversations with neighbors, friends, coworkers, family, and others, take the time to explain what it has meant to you to have liberty and freedom in your lifetime.
John Schrand, Belleville
