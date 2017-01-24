Refusal to report implicates BND in never-ending cover up

I find it interesting, but a bit confusing, that the editorial board of the News-Democrat would feel it important to comment on recent statements from Rome regarding zero tolerance for child molesters. Mentioned in the editorial were two priests from the Belleville diocese who “lost their collars” after accusations of abuse were confirmed. The tone of your opinion piece implies concern and consideration for the victims of the abuse. Yet, when one of those defrocked priests, Robert Vonnahmen, died this past May, you refused to report on his death. I can only assume pressure from the Chancery kept you quiet. Every newspaper in Southern Illinois received a press release from the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), yet only one, The Southern Illinoisan, reported on his death. The scores of Vonnahmen’s victims deserve to know he is dead. In my opinion, your refusal to report implicates you in the never-ending cover up.
Lena Woltering, Belleville
