An apology to the Answer Man

This is my public, personal apology to Roger Schlueter for my accidental criticism of his writing in the BND. Mr. Schlueter is the best feature writer the BND has. Anyone who is not a regular reader of his columns should read them.
My original letter was intended as an effort to get the BND to publish maps to orient readers to the locations featured in stories in the paper. I used Mr. Schlueter’s article as one of my examples only because his are the best stories.
David J. Busse, Maryville
