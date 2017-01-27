Thank you, but for a different reason

In response to Richard Wagner’s recent BND letter thanking Diane Rehm for leaving her radio show, I would also like to add my thanks. But my thanks are for her 37 years with National Public Radio and a program that earned a Peabody Award and an audience of 2.4 million listeners.
My wife and I looked forward to her 2-hour morning show from 9 to 11 on KWMU. In typical NPR and PBS fashion, she brought in guests to discuss both sides of issues for an attempt at objective analyses.
She started as a volunteer and developed a program with a reputation for a first hour of guests discussing various political topics, and a second hour with a similar format on a variety of topics.
In the milieu of programs like Rush Limbaugh’s with a conservative slant, those on PBS and NPR that make an attempt at objectively discussing both sides of political issues are seen by some as liberal.
But Wagner’s discomfort with Rehm is understandable, as she did on occasion allow her liberal bias to show.
Ray Hollmann, Fairview Heights
