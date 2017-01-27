A dare for Meryl Streep

Instead of accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award by being thankful, humbled, gracious and honored, Meryl Streep decided to use this as a political forum and take jabs at football and martial arts by stating that these don’t require talent. Maybe not, but they do require hard work by way of extreme physical training. Nothing like memorizing lines for a movie. So I hereby dare, no wait, triple dog dare Streep to stand on the 50 yard line on Super Bowl Sunday right before the ball is snapped, and then tell the world how being an actress makes her so superior to others.
Charlotte Kilzer, Cahokia
