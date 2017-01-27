The White House is aptly named

Your regular band of right-wing letter writers has continued to defend the indefensible, namely the Electoral College. They have failed to convince me on two counts, though.
First, how can it be that a person who receives around 3 million fewer votes than the runner-up “wins” the contest? Second, why shouldn’t a vote cast in California (or New York, or Chicago) count as much as one cast in Wyoming?
Having failed to convince me of the legitimacy of the election, I can only hope that these writers drop the subject and move on to more pressing issues. I’m sure they’ll enjoy the next four years with Donald Trump and his team of billionaires and dingbats running the aptly named White House.
Kevin Kious, Collinsville
