You had a 50/50 chance, but you guessed wrong

I can’t help but laugh at Jim Walters’ letters prior to the election. In one letter he says, “GOP presidential candidates are not worth shining Hillary’s shoes.”
Wrong. Hillary Clinton will probably be shining shoes for a living, and her first customer could be former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.
In another letter, Walters talks about the “Republican wackos running for president as an embarrassment,” and that he “cannot wait for Hillary to plant her 7 ½ shoe on the backside of the 2016 GOP nominee.”
Wrong. It was a size 10 shoe.
Let’s keep in mind that this same individual who couldn’t even accurately predict, with just two people running for president, the election, is the same person who, for more than two decades on a monthly basis, tells us there is no “G-Man” and that The Bible should be called a comic book.
Del Kloeckner, Germantown
