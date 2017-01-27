Comparing Trump to Obama

President Barack Obama, in his Farewell Address to the American people, displayed class, taste and graciousness. He talked of factual accomplishments over the past eight years and the work that still needs to be done. To his credit, he did not dwell on the obstructionism and intransigence of his opposition in the Congress.
He emphasized the progress we, together, have made in dealing with the divisiveness of race in America, but that a lot of still needs to be done so that all will operate from a level playing field. He was polished, thoughtful and complementary.
The very next morning we were exposed to an extended session with President-elect Donald Trump. The comparison was depressing as our president-elect flaunted his lack of class and his petulant and vindictive personality for all to see. His rudeness and childish desire to attack any who had criticized him previously was on full display.
During the presidential campaign, the great majority of our leaders, elites and decision makers, in all aspects of society, including most of those in his own party, rejected Trump for the very flawed person he is. His support by the uninformed “little people” and paranoid Hillary Clinton haters is all he will have to console him in his rejection and ostracism.
Lee Pitzer, O’Fallon
Comments