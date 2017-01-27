Fed up with racism rhetoric

Belleville School District principal Rich Mertens has vowed to have more minorities in honors classes. Why shouldn’t all students be educated equally without any favoritism? Students are placed in honors classes because they have excelled in their academic studies, not because of diversity. Mr. Mertens, you need to quit kowtowing to the ridiculous insinuations of racism being professed by Maye Anderson.
Ms. Anderson, did you enroll your children in the Belleville school system from another area because you wanted a better education for them? You should be proud of your son’s accomplishments. You and Ohala Ward ought to be grateful your children are being given this opportunity for a better education instead of tendering racial slurs to degrade the excellent school systems that have been opened to your family. Quite frankly Ms. Anderson, those of us paying the bills are fed up with your racism rhetoric. Take it elsewhere.
Mr. Mertens, I strongly suggest you seek legal advice before you and the school embark on a path of diversity that creates an environment of disparate treatment for white students. White students should not be disadvantaged by your vow of diversity in order to favor a black student who has less than the required academic excellence to be placed in an honors class.
Larry Price, Belleville
