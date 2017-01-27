Would you worship in the halls of contemporary public high schools?

Rarely have we been exposed to a more ignorant hysteria than is shown in the Establishment’s opposition to the appointment of Betsy DeVos as secretary of the Department of Education. A view of the hearing discloses that she is the daughter of a public school teacher, and that among those speaking in her favor were Democrats, including former Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, hardly a conservative ideologue. Those opposing her because she has not been bathed in the waters of public school education have a lot to answer for. Namely, as the state of education in big city public schools rapidly bleeds dropout 14-, 15- and 16-year-olds, the status quo offers no remedy, except the “same old, same old,” “send them more money.” That hasn’t worked. It’s ironic that someone of wealth is interested in change and innovation. She violates a no-reform ethic of the cadre of D.C.’s wealthy education lobbyists and bureaucrats. They want to reify public education to the Sacred. Look around, would you worship on the steps and in the halls of a contemporary public high school?
Richard Wagner, Highland
Comments