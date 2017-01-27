The pathological liar-in-chief wants to cut taxes on corporations and the wealthy, yet spend more on the military, transportation, infrastructure, etc. The $20 trillion national debt will soon look like a drop in the bucket. The idiot Republicans in Congress with the orange clown in charge will ruin the Supreme Court for 30 years, declare war on minorities, gays, abortion rights and the working poor.
At least the Klan and the Nazi lovers will be happy. I think I might start burning American flags!
Impeach Trump 2017
Jim Walters, Belleville
