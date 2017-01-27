Letters to the Editor

January 27, 2017 5:58 PM

A Russian threatened me to vote Trump

Well, it seems like all of the Democrat libs are upset over the election results and are blaming the Donald Trump victory on the Russians. They say the Russians did it.

I have to agree with them because on my way down to the voting place to vote for Hillary Clinton, I had this big Russian guy come up to me and say I had better vote for Trump, or else. So, out of fear, I voted for Trump. I observed him doing it to other voters also. After voting, I hurried to a “safe space.”

Daniel Wayne, Columbia

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

SIUE students ride the "bull"

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos