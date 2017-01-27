Meryl Streep may be a fine actress, but she leaves a lot to be desired as the recipient of an award. She is very much a part of the Hollywood/Los Angeles elitist crowd that knows nothing of what our country needs. The snob mentality is not what the U.S. needs or wants.
I have wondered why the large cities in this country seem to be so supportive of a destructive agenda to our way of life. Citizens of LA, Chicago, and New York seem to think that corruption, lying, and incompetence are virtues and that successful business people are to be rejected. Well, the U.S. is going to get better in spite of these large city intellectuals. We have been headed down a path of destruction for eight years; it’s time to put us back on the right track and ignore these Hollywood know-it-alls.
Jim Bonnevier, Belleville
