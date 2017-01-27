Liberal ideology poses danger to the free world

Dedicated leftists are reinventing themselves like zombies, emerging from the grave wearing different clothes. Liberals and Communists now call themselves progressives as their feminist and anarchist foot soldiers claim the moniker of social justice warriors. After five weeks of mourning their rejection on Nov. 8, the left has issued a call to arms prompting their insolent media to chant a constant flurry of false commentary against President-elect Donald Trump.
Unable to accept the cancellation of their self-assumed entitlement to rule our lives, this wretched hive plans violent disruption of our proud heritage of peaceful transition of power. Revealed as part of their anti-Trump protest, the bitterly afflicted leftist elites plotted chemical attacks and advertised $2,500 monthly salary for feral street thugs to agitate and disrupt Trump’s inauguration.
It is beyond reason for the left to believe that these desperate acts would further the cause of liberalism. However, the pathetic souls who ascribe to this ideology of fools are right at home suborning violence to protest their removal from power. The big lie of globalist liberalism in concert with Barack Obama’s incompetence and treachery has exacerbated the human dislocation and suffering that dominates the news. The BND contributions of Leonard Pitts, Lee Pitzer, Kevin Gagen, Gene Robke and Kathleen Parker, who worship at the alter of liberalism, continue to remind us of the danger their ideology poses to the free world. Reason enough to keep this mentality a safe distance away from the levers of power.
Ron Davinroy, O’Fallon
