On Dec. 30, the BND published political satire by Monte Wolverton, an editorial cartoonist. His work gives an example of progressive/liberalism. Wolverton portrayed the GOP as pulling down a statue of “Obamacare,” with a quote, “What will we replace it with?” and a response, “Who cares?”
During the back and forth in this opinion page, on politics, points are made for or against, not by ideology but by party affiliation. While there is a divide in ideology in the Republican Party, there is little divide within the Democrat Party. If anything, with Bernie Sanders’ emergence, the Democrats have gone further to the left.
With Obamacare, Democrats saw changing the entire health insurance system was becoming increasingly unpopular with the public. Add the emergence of Scott Brown in Massachusetts, denying Democrats the 60 votes necessary to break a filibuster, thus, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid allowed only six days of debate to get the bill rammed through.
A 2,700-page bill, with only six days of debate; former Sen. Max Baucus, one of its main devisers, acknowledged he didn’t read it and suggested it would have been a “waste of time.” Reason – because only experts would understand it. My source, David Bernstein at The Washington Post.
Back to Wolverton’s satire – a bill passed by progressive/liberals, party line vote, not read – what was replacing our healthcare? “We have to pass the bill so you can see what is in it.” —House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Russell C. Fette, Collinsville
