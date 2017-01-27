Could it be the other way around?

Lee Pitzer is sticking to his guns that if you voted for Donald Trump, you are a low information voter. Mr. Pitzer, you are surrounded by 2.156 million Illinoisans who voted for Donald Trump. They could be farmers, coal miners, veterans, police officers, fireman, teachers, physicians, fast food workers, tradesmen, and even some airline pilots — folks just like me. I hope you can stand living around us. You also left off that Trump carried Wisconsin. Wisconsin has a 4.1 percent unemployment rate and gained 100,000 people since the last census despite cold winters. In contrast, Illinois has a 5.6 percent unemployment rate and lost 78,000 people since the last census. We have the highest property tax rates in the country; Chicago is the murder capital of the U.S. with more murders than New York City and Los Angeles combined. The only reason Hillary Clinton carried St. Clair County by 6,701 votes is due to East St Louis. Could it be Illinoisans who voted Democrat are the low information voters? If you keep voting for the same results over and over again, which is a single party government in St. Clair County, more debt for the U.S., letting Mexico clean our clock by undercutting wages and some states paying the freight for illegals, and letting China run roughshod over us, I’d say that’s being a low information voter. If you can disprove my point, I’ll buy you a Starbucks coffee at their location in downtown East St. Louis.
Phil Henning, Smithton
