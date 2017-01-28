More done before taking office than in Obama’s eight years

Donald Trump’s press conference was so professional and outstanding. Important topics were discussed and explained.
And President-elect Trump has proven and explained completely to us that his interests are for our country! No special interest with Russia! No conflict of interest with his business side, only presidential duties! Hacking was not snuck past the Republican Party! Trump is generously not accepting any pay for his position as president. He also stated that any money received from foreign leaders staying at his properties, will go back directly to the U.S. Treasury! Already some companies are staying in the states, which means more jobs! Trump hasn’t even taken office yet and has gotten more done than we have seen in eight years! We will have a hard working, respectful and generous man in office.
Susan Leinicke, Red Bud
