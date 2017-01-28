Part of the problem, not the solution

I get a big kick out of Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts Jr., but not in a good way. As a past Pulitzer Prize winner, a badge he proudly displays at the end of his column, he must feel that makes him the sheriff of American journalism.
He sees the world in black and white rather than in shades of gray. He spends his latest column scolding his fellow journalists for their half full rather than half empty approach to today’s political turmoil.
Pitts adds “authoritarian” to previous labels like racist, sexist, misogynist, fascist, and xenophobic, that have been used by him and others to describe the president-elect. Just how an authoritarian gets elected under our democratic process is a mystery that has yet to be explained.
Meanwhile, he downplays the vanquished Democratic presidential candidate’s character flaws and record of lies and deceit.
Once a newspaper columnist or their employer has shown their political colors and publicly backed a candidate, it appears it’s unfeasible to ever back off. They’re destined to stay the course come hell or high water. In Pitts’ case it’s apparently until hell freezes over or POTUS #46 emerges, whichever comes first.
From a reader’s perspective all future journalistic offerings from these sources are tainted. They should come with warning stickers, “Consider the source before consuming.”
Pitts continues as part of the problem with America instead of part of the solution.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
Comments