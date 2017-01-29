To BND: Please publish a full-page “keepsake” map of the city of Belleville that can be saved for future reference while reading the paper. Just the map with no commercial advertising on the page.
Many articles in the BND describe streets, neighborhoods, specific locations, and events, both crimes and celebrations, without sufficient explanation of where the location is. If it’s a crime, I want to avoid it. If it’s a park, I want to go see it. I can do neither if I can’t find it.
For example, Roger Schlueter wrote about Priester’s Park in west Belleville. It was a fascinating story, but I was at a loss as to where in west Belleville the park was. Descriptions such as, “the Ogle neighborhood,” “the Signal Hill neighborhood,” “near the St. Henry Seminary,” are not sufficient for the geographically challenged. Or, for recent immigrants to southwestern Illinois.
I hate getting lost. In manly fashion I am reluctant to ask for directions. Please make readers more geographically aware of “where we are” in the stories.
David J. Busse, Maryville
